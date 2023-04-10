Embarrassment For BJP As Locals Gherao Karnataka Minister Over Lack Of Development Work

In a big embarrassment to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka, state Minister Shashikala Jolle was stopped from entering a village by the locals who alleged a lack of development work in the area.

The incident took place when BJP Minister Shashikala Jolle was visiting the Galataga in Chikkodi taluka of Belgavi district. The villagers protested against Jolle visiting the village. The locals were allegedly enraged over the lack of development work and infrastructural facilities in the region.

In a display of dissatisfaction, the village residents surrounded the Minister, accusing her of not doing enough to develop the area. Jolle, an MLA from the Nippani constituency in Belagavi, was also accused of only visiting the village during election periods to solicit votes. The villagers were angry and demanded that the Minister not visit their village again. The incident is a reflection of the growing frustration among people who feel neglected by elected representatives.

Jolle booked for violating Model Code of Conduct

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in March, Nippani MLA Jolle was accused of violating the Model Code of Conduct for participating in a program organised by a women's association in Nippani. The event included the felicitation of women, gift-giving, food, and entertainment programs. The officers on poll duty filed a case against the Minister, alleging that he was trying to influence voters.

Notably, violating the Model Code of Conduct, which lays down rules for political parties and candidates to ensure free and fair elections, can lead to serious consequences, including disqualification from contesting elections. It is essential for political leaders to adhere to such guidelines as they play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity and fairness of the electoral process. In Karnataka, the MCC is in force after the Election Commission of India on March 29, announced the polling date for the assembly elections which are scheduled to take place on May 10.