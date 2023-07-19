Embarrassment For Punjab's AAP Govt? Drainage Dept Writes Against Party MP Over hindrance

In a major shocker for the Punjab government, the state drainage department has written three letters against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal for not letting plug the breaches of the Sutlej River. Three letters raising similar queries were addressed to the minister, DC Jalandhar and the Chef Engineer of the drainage department.

“Please refer to the discussions held on the above subject matter from time to time on the above-said breach. The department had been carrying out work to close the breach from both sides. Later, on the request of MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, the department was asked to work on one side only. Balbir Singh Seechewal took up the work on the other side, but withdrew from it and later came to the other side,” read the letter.

AAP leader Seechewal hindered work of plugging breaches?

“Sutlej River with the overflow of water entered several villages of Jalandhar and the drainage department tried to plug the breach of Sutlej. Rajya Sabha MP Seechewal has also tried to help out the drainage department for plugging the breaches. But the department felt that Seechewal was interrupting the work resulting in delays.”

The letter further mentioned that as the breach is still not plugged, there is a high risk of more water flowing through the breach due to the upcoming rains or the release of water from the Bhakra Dam in the future.

Balbir Singh Seechewal, who was earlier known as Seechewal Eco Baba, was recently nominated as Rajya Sabha MP by AAP from Punjab. Seechewal in 2017 had received the Padma Shri award for his anti-river pollution campaign.