In a major development in connection with bribery allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrived in New Delhi on Monday. He is likely to meet the NCB DG in the National Capital on Tuesday.

"I do not want to comment on anything since the matter is subjudice. We will give proper reply to everyone," Wankhede said at the Delhi airport.

Meanwhile, NCB independent witness Kiran Gosavi on Monday said that false allegations are being made against him by the police and that he will surrender in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur. He said that the police has fabricated stories and are changing the direction of the investigation.

"False allegations. They fabricated stories and are changing directions (of probe). It's I who was being threatened that I led to his (Aryan Khan's) arrest, I received phone calls. I'm surrendering in half an hour outside Maharashtra. Everything will be clear," he told ANI.

Allegations against Sameer Wankhede

On Sunday, Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the drug bust case and KP Gosavi's personal bodyguard alleged that he heard about an Rs 18 crore deal in a conversation between Gosavi and another person named Sam D'Souza. Of the Rs 18 crore, Rs 8 crore was to be given to Wankhede, Sail alleged. NCB has dismissed all the allegations. NCB leader and Maharastra Minister Nawab Malik has repeatedly tried to bring political angles in the drug bust case in which Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested, citing independent witnesses Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi's BJP links. The anti-drug agency has maintained that they did not know Bhanushali and Gosavi prior to October 2.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating the Bollywood drugs nexus in full swing. At the heart of the investigation is Sameer Wankhede who leads the Mumbai wing of anti-drug trafficking. The investigation has led to the high-profile arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Image: Republic World