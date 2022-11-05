Embracing Local Culture, President Murmu Dances With Sikkim CM PS Tamang's Wife At Event

President Droupadi Murmu danced to the tunes of a traditional song in Sikkim at a local event accompanied by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s wife Krishna Rai. She was also joined by a local dance group performing the ‘integration dance’ in the President’s honour.

On a four-day visit to Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim, President Murmu attended the civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of Sikkim and laid the foundation stone for various projects related to education, health, road infrastructure and tourism at Gangtok.

In a pleasant sequence of events, President Droupadi Murmu performed dance in a formation of five, beginning with dancing individually with both her hands on the waist moving her legs on both sides. She later held hands with the CM Tamang’s wife and the dance group members and repeated the same sequence.

In a tweet, President Murmu said, “President Droupadi Murmu along with Smt Krishna Rai, wife of Chief Minister of Sikkim, joined the members of a local dance troupe who performed the “integration dance” at Gangtok in her honour. The dance captures the diversity, beauty and unity of Sikkim's culture.”

Sikkim’s achievements

Addressing the gathering at the civic reception, President Murmu lauded the various feats that the state has achieved and said, with a literacy rate of more than 80%, Sikkim is one of the leading states in terms of education. It ranks first in the country in enrolment for higher education.

Expressing the commitment towards cleanliness and sustainable development, Sikkim is the state which generates the least amount of plastic among all states, the President said. She further added that the state has become a model in the area of organic farming and has gained the status of first ‘organic state’ of the country. Sikkim also ranks second in the country in generating power from renewable sources.

