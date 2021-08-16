EME Organises Sailing Championship, Brings 75 Boats To Mark 75 Years Of Independence

As India celebrates its 74th Independence day, a sailing Championship was organised by the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) of the Indian Army in Hyderabad on Sunday. Telangana Governor & Lt Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan took part in the inauguration. They flagged off the sailing competition, which comprised 75 boats to mark the 75 years of Independence at Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad. More than 100 sailors took part in the sailing championship. They will further be shortlisted for Asian Games. Two Sailors who practised sailing here in Hyderabad had taken part in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

EME has been organising this week-long sailing championship every year. Players from across the country will be taking part in this event. Interacting with one of the national players for sailing, he iterated that this was their 35th year of conducting this event. He added, "The trial for Asian Games will be conducted here only. These trials are very important for the 2022 Asian games." The players who practised here represented the country both at the national and the international level.

EME

The Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) is an arms and service branch of the Indian Army with varying responsibilities related to the design, development, trial, inspection and refit of weapon systems and equipment.

The British Army had formed this division in the year 1942 to put the responsibilities of repairing and maintaining all British army equipment under one unit. The Corps of EME has always been carrying the lead baton in adventure sports in the Indian Army. Over the years, soldier craftsmen have earned laurels in every field of adventure sports. They have given a tremendous impetus to activities like sailing, sky diving, skiing and exploration to Antarctica, to name a few. Some notable sports personnel under the EME are Milkha Singh, Major HPS Ahluwalia, Phu Dorji and Edmund Hillary.

Image Credit - PIXABAY/PTI