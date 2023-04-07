Emergency Operation Centers To Be Set Up In 20 Districts Of Jammu And Kashmir

State-of-the-art Emergency Operation Centres (EOC) are to be set up in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir in order to minimise the damage caused by natural disasters, as the state falls in earthquake zones 1V and V and is highly prone to flood damage.

Budgam district, which will have a comprehensive disaster management plan under the National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) 2019, is to be implemented in all districts, and the process of constituting the EOC has begun. In order to implement an Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) to coordinate catastrophe calls in Dial No. 112, the governments of Jammu and Kashmir and the NDMA, the government of India, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

District Emergency Operation Centres will be established in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Economic Survey 2022–23 published by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, to support the development of the Union Territory (UT) and district administration by managing disaster risks, enhancing preparedness, and achieving resilient recovery.

Almost 1.5 lakh community volunteers will be involved in three phases of capacity building, with 15,000 volunteers participating in the first phase, 35,000 volunteers participating in the second phase, and 100,000 volunteers participating in the third phase.

According to the survey, the goal is to increase everyone's ability to react quickly and strategically to disasters in order to minimise casualties and economic losses.

The UT of Jammu and Kashmir is under threat from a number of different hazards, which the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation, and Rebuilding is attempting to identify.

Initiatives and recommendations for disaster risk prevention and mitigation, strengthening the ability of all UT stakeholders to deal with disasters, encouraging community-based disaster management, and clearly outlining roles and duties for all pertinent stakeholders are areas of concentration.

The many stages of catastrophe management will be covered.

According to officials, the emphasis would be on forecasting and early warning of diverse meteorological events and hazards. They also stated that hazard mapping, hazard assessment, and impact assessment will be standardised for different sectors and locations.