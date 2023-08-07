Emerging Neo-middle Class Presents Significant Potential For Textile Industry: PM Modi

Launching the National Handloom Day celebrations at Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's traditional handloom 'Khadi' had never been given its due. PM Modi also pointed out during his speech that people who used to wear Khadi were looked down upon and were considered backward and regressive. The Prime Minister was speaking at the recently launched Bharat Mandapam convention centre.

VIDEO | PM Modi launches Indian Textiles and Crafts Repository Portal at National Handloom Day celebrations in Delhi.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/NXxsntIaHo August 7, 2023

While speaking at the Handloom Day celebration event, PM Modi said, “After independence, Khadi was left in the lurch. People started looking down on those who wore Khadi. Since 2014, our government has been working on changing this mindset."

“It is our endeavour to make India's handloom, Khadi, the textile sector a world champion,” he added.

Speaking during the National Handloom Day celebration in Bharat Mandapam situated in the National capital, the prime minister said that the country has undergone a new Swadeshi revolution and asked the populace to support local goods even more during the upcoming festivals.

He said that a "neo-middle class" is emerging in the nation, which presents a significant potential for textile businesses.

VIDEO | "The Swadeshi movement started today. It was a big reason why our government decided to celebrate today as National Handloom Day," says PM Modi in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/tKZKdiwagO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 7, 2023

PM Modi stated that certain individuals are attempting to put obstacles in the way of India being a developed nation and people are now calling with one voice for evils like corruption, dynasty politics, and appeasement to "Quit India" in an apparent jab at the opposition group "I.N.D.I.A."

VIDEO | "Phenomenal work has been done in the previous years for the weavers of India and the country's handloom sector," says PM Modi at National Handloom Day celebrations in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/AejLdQqCV9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 7, 2023

Regarding the country's growing use of Khadi, Modi said that sales had risen to Rs 1.30 lakh crore from between Rs 25,000 and 30,000 crore before 2014.

The prime minister said that the "One District, One Product" campaign promotes distinctive goods created in various districts, and "Ekta Malls" are being built nationwide that are equivalent to the one at the "Statue of Unity" in Gujarat.

Modi also urged the textile and fashion sectors to broaden their horizons and put in a lot of effort to take India among the top three economies in the world.

(With agency inputs)