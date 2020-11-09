Eminent Citizens Write To Amit Shah; Seek Immediate Bail For Arnab Goswami, Convey Concern

Eminent citizens have now written to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking release of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami from custody. In their letter, they have expressed their worry about the journalist’s life being in danger at the Taloja jail and sought his immediate release. The four names who wrote the letter Anuja Kapoor, Mamta Kale, Priti Pande and Firoz Bakht Ahmad.

Citizens write to Amit Shah for Arnab Goswami

In the letter addressed to the Home Minister, the group has written, “We are the voice of the common people and make a humble request that the person who has strengthened the voice of truth and nationalism in the country, Arnab Goswami, be provided bail immediately, because his life is in danger in Taloja jail, where dangerous criminals are already lodged. This treatment with Arnab is inhumane and illegal and an attack on freedom of expression. We hope that you will conduct an investigation into this.”

Anuja Kapoor, Mamta Kale, Priti Pande had previously participated in numerous movements over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Firoz Bakht Ahmad is the Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University in Hyderabad. They also plan to gather at the Jantar Mantar to protest at 1pm on Monday.

Support for Arnab Goswami

Protests are being held across the globe over the illegal arrest of Arnab Goswami and his harassment. Some well-known names included Major General GD Bakshi and other Armed Forces veterans who protested at Vijay Chowk and submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovid. BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Bagga were also detained for their protest in Delhi.

Arnab Goswami arrested

Arnab Goswami had been assaulted and dragged from his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday, with his family also being manhandled, as the Raigad Police reopened a 2018 abetment to suicide case. He was taken to the Alibaug police station, and a court in Alibaug remanded him to 14-day judicial custody. However, the officials transferring him from a quarantine facility to the Taloja jail in a screened van on Sunday and Arnab Goswami revealing assault and threat to life on his way led to heated reactions across the globe.

Meanwhile, the Bombay HC will pronounce its order on Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea on Monday at 3pm after hearing the case for three days.

