Emirates Airlines Suspends Flight Service Between Dubai And India Due To COVID-19 Crisis

Emirates Airlines have suspended their flights between Dubai and India for 10 days starting from April 25 over the steep spike in COVID-19 infections as the second wave of COVID-19 grips India. Earlier this week, the United Kingdom added India to its red list which means anyone who is not a resident of the UK or Ireland, or a British citizen, cannot enter the UK if they have been to India in the previous 10 days. The travel ban is said to be effective from Friday, April 23. The UK's decision of imposing a travel ban to India comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his visit to Delhi in the light of the prevailing Coronavirus situation.

Moreover, the United States on Tuesday issued a had advised its citizens to avoid travelling to India even if they have been vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in its statement said, "Because of the current situation in India even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travelers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands."

Moreover, even Hong Kong also suspended flights to and from India on Sunday in the wake of the alarming situation of COVID-19 in the country. Authorities in Hong Kong said that 53 passengers on a flight from New Delhi to the city tested positive for COVID-19.

New Zealand had also imposed a travel ban on travelers coming from India. This decision was taken after it detected 23 COVID-19 cases among passengers flying from outside earlier this month, of which 17 were positive for the Indian variant. Hence New Zealand temporarily suspended the entry of travelers from India including its own citizens.

India on Thursday reported its highest single-day spike of 3,14,835 new COVID-19 infections which also becomes the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 infections globally for any country. The previous high was reported by the US in January at 2,97,430 cases. Fatalities due to COVID-19 in India rose by a record 2,104 to reach a total of 184,657, according to the health ministry.

