Emotional Moment For Jaitley Family As Former Finance Minister's Statue Unveiled In Patna

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, a statue of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was unveiled by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on Saturday. Jaitley's family members and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar were also present at the occasion.

Jaitley's daughter, Sonali Jaitley took to Twitter to express her delight as she said it was an emotional moment for her and reminded her of her father.

Emotional moment for Jaitley family

Today, I watched Hon'ble CM of Bihar, Shri @NitishKumar unveil a statue of father in Patna. Since it's also his birthday today, it was an emotional moment which reminded me how loved @arunjaitley was - and that his spirit shall always live on through our work!@SushilModi pic.twitter.com/2SRNFcrmnO — SonaliJaitleyBakhshi (@sonalijaitley) December 28, 2019

CM Nitish also announced that the birth anniversary of Jaitley in Bihar will be celebrated every year as a state function.

In a tribute meeting on behalf of the NDA in Patna after Jaitley's death, Nitish Kumar while discussing his role in the formation of the NDA government in Bihar, said that he had a special relationship with Jaitley, especially when he became the BJP in-charge of Bihar.

A few months back, the Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium in Delhi was also renamed after Arun Jaitley to commemorate the former Finance Minister.

Nitish Kumar Unveils Developmental Schemes

Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 167 developmental schemes worth Rs 137 crore in Sheohar district. Addressing a public meeting at the collectorate ground in the district during his 'Jagrukta Sammelan' (awareness conference), Kumar said the 'Jal-Jiwan-Hariyali' drive has become relevant with the impact of climate change causing erratic rainfall in the state.

"The state used to receive an average annual rainfall of 1200-1500 mm. It has reached to 1027 mm in past 30 years and if we study the rainfall of past 13 years, the average rainfall has been reported at 901 mm. Sometimes we witness untimely rain, sometimes high amount of rainfall while sometimes there is a drought-like situation," an official release said quoting Kumar.

