Emotions Run High On Global Digital Protest For Arnab; NRIs From 12 Countries; Many Tears

Global support for Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has been growing stronger with every passing day, and with every passing injustice and brutality meted out to him in his custody. In an unprecedented move, voices of NRIs from 12 countries across the world resounded against the atrocities post the shocking events of Sunday morning, wherein Arnab was shifted to the Taloja jail, in an enclosed arrest van, making a terrifying and heartwrenching appeal.

Expressing their outrage and pain against the inhuman treatment being meted out to Arnab, NRIs from London (UK), Sydney (Australia), Dubai, South Africa, Tokyo (Japan), California (USA), Chicago (USA), New Zealand, Germany, Russia, Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Finland conducted a massive digital protest, the largest ever across the world, to express solidarity with Arnab Goswami. Never have citizens from so many countries come together on a single platform to protect a journalist.

Emotions were high during the digital protest, as NRIs from across the world were seen shedding tears over the horrific situation that was unfolding before them.

"We are hundreds of people from the world. We are some persons in front of the camera but there are hundreds behind us. Arnab will be back soon. Please calm down," said Maya Varma from UK, with others visibly crying during the digital protest.

Holding posters with slogans such as 'I'm With Arnab', 'Free Arnab Goswami,' and 'NRIs with Arnab', the NRIs reiterated that they stood united, globally for Arnab's immediate release.

Arnab Goswami taken to Taloja Jail

'I was assaulted in jail', screamed Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami as he appealed to the people of India to urge the courts to help him while he was being shifted from judicial custody at the quarantine centre in Alibag to Taloja jail on Sunday.

"My life is in danger. Please tell the courts to help me. Also, I was assaulted in jail by the jailer when I wanted to speak to the lawyer. I was assaulted when I wanted to speak to my lawyer," he said.

