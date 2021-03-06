'Emphasis Should Be On Restructuring': Brig V Mahalingam On Commanders' Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will address the Combined Commanders' Conference at Kevadia. Ahead of his address, Retired Army officer Brigadier V Mahalingam remarked that this meeting's main aspect is that it would be PM Modi's first interaction with the commanders after the recent standoff with China and the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan. Brig Mahalingam also stated that one of the reasons for the Prime Minister's address will be to ensure that the integration of the armed forces takes place soon. In addition, he also spoke about matters related to the restructuring of the armed forces.

"The point that they want to emphasise is that we have created a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) position. We have also promised to carry out important restructuring for various reasons. The restructuring schedule is not going as it was decided. Perhaps that is one of the reasons for PM Modi's visit there." said Brig V Mahalingam.

Further referring to China and the recent standoff in the Ladakh region Brig V Mahalingam stated that PM Modi will probably also talk about the restructuring of the forces.

"We may hear him speaking about how fast and how the integration of the services needs to take place. This too is an important aspect, especially with China being our enemy that is sitting right across the border. This meeting is significant as he will address the commanders of all three services. The emphasis I believe should be to tell them to integrate faster." Brig V Mahalingam concluded.

PM Modi visits Ahmedabad

The Commanders' Conference will be attended by the Commander-in-Chief rank officers of the three services and the tri-services organisations such as the Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters, Strategic Forces Command and the Port Blair-based Andaman and Nicobar Command. During the event, several presentations are expected to be given to PM Modi regarding the progress made in the field of the creation of theatre commands.

As per plans, the Defence Ministry would be creating the Air Defence Command as the first step towards restructuring of defence forces in the country. PM Narendra Modi is also expected to be briefed on the restructuring of the Army formations in view of the recent Chinese aggression in the Ladakh sector. He may also be briefed on the progress made by the different agencies created for catering to warfare in cyber and space domains as well.

