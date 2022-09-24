India exercised its Right to Reply' after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raked up the Kashmir issue at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday.

Addressing the UNGA session, Sharif said “We look for peace with all our neighbours, including India. Sustainable peace and stability in South Asia however remain contingent upon a just and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute”. He also spoke about on Kashmir issue and made false allegations against India accusing it of turning Kashmir into a Hindu-majority territory, through 'illegal demographic changes'.

India reprimands Pakistan at UNGA

In response to PM Shehbaz, Indian diplomat Mijito Vinito advised Pakistan to introspect before levelling false allegations against India. He emphasised that Islamabad should stop "cross-border terrorism" instead of making claims over Jammu and Kashmir.

Vinito said, "It is regrettable that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has chosen the platform of this assembly to make false accusations against India. He has done so to obfuscate misdeeds in his own country and to justify actions against India that the world considers unacceptable," he said.

It's regrettable that Pak PM chose platform of this assembly to make false accusations against India. He's done so to obfuscate misdeeds in his own country&justify actions against India: Mijito Vinito, First Secy, India Mission to UN exercises India's right of reply at #UNGA pic.twitter.com/ivfrI8kfwi — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

He further said, "A polity that claims it seeks peace with its neighbours would never sponsor cross-border terrorism. Nor would it shelter planners of the horrific Mumbai terrorist attack, disclosing their existence only under pressure from the international community. Such a country would not make unjustified and untenable territorial claims against neighbours. It would not covet their lands and seek to illegally integrate them with its own. But it is not just about the neighbourhood that we have heard false claims today," Vinito added.

The Indian diplomat reminded the world body of the atrocities against minorities highlighting the recent incidents of forced abduction and marriage of girls from Hindu, Sikh and Christian families in Pakistan and "conversions within Pakistan".

"It is about human rights, minority rights, and about basic decencies. When young women in the thousands from the minority community are abducted as an SOP, what can we conclude about the underlying mindset?" the Indian diplomat said.

"The desire for peace, security and progress in the Indian subcontinent is real. It is also widely shared. And it can be realized. That will surely happen when cross-border terrorism ceases, when governments come clean with the international community and their own people, when minorities are not persecuted and, not least, when we recognize these realities before this Assembly," he said.

Notably, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will address the 77th session of the UNGA in New York later today.

(Image: PTI/AP/MianShehbazSharif _Facebook)

(With ANI Inputs)