'Employees Will Not Face Difficulties', Claims CM Bommai Amid K'taka Govt Employees Strike

As the government employees in Karnataka are set to go on an indefinite strike from March 1 seeking fulfilment of various demands, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, February 28 asserted that the Karnataka State Government Employees Association is an integral part of the government and their problems will be solved. He further mentioned that higher government officials are already in talks with Karnataka State Government Employees Association.

'Problem will be solved and employees will not face difficulties': Basavaraj Bommai

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asserted, "I have already held talks with officials from the Finance department. I had already mentioned that government employees are an integral part of the government. On the floor of the house too, I had said that we will get the interim report after which I will pass the order."

"They (Karnataka State Government Employees Association) have also spoken about their problems and we have spoken about the hurdles we (Karnataka government officials) are facing. Now, the state exchequer will take a decision. During Covid, our govt (Karnataka govt) paid the salaries of every employee whereas the other states did not pay at all. They (Karnataka govt officials) have said that they will speak to the committee and take a final decision and we are confident that the problem will be solved and people will not face difficulties," Basavaraj Bommai added.

Notably, the Karnataka State Government Employees Association, which represents over six lakh employees, has demanded a revision of salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission and withdrawal of the New Pension System (NPS)

The employees have forwarded three major demands:

Implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report

Reverting to the Old Pension Scheme

Implementation of at least 40 percent of fitment facilities

Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association President CS Shadakshari had earlier said that all services including hospitals other than casualty and essential services will be affected.

"All services of 'Mahanagara Palike' and 'Pura Sabha' including pourakarmika (civic workers) and various energy supply companies, revenue collection, schools, and pre-university examinations will also be hit due to the stir," he said adding there is already an 8-month delay and we cannot wait anymore. "We do not know what will happen when the new government comes in, so the employees have decided to go on strike voluntarily," CS Shadakshari said.