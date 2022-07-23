Emulate Chandra Shekhar Azad, Play Your Part In Making India 'vishwa Guru', Anurag Thakur Tells Youth

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday asked the youth to draw inspiration from legendary freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad and turn India into a "vishwa guru" (world leader) over the next 25 years.

Thakur was addressing virtually the inaugural session of the two-day state level 'Yuva Mahapanchayat' (Youth Mega Conference) underway here.

Azad, who laid down his life fighting the British, was born on July 23 in 1906 in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district.

Exhorting the youth, the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister said, "Set a goal for yourself and contribute to make the country self-reliant. Play your part in making India a vishwa guru in the next 25 years. Emulate Chandra Shekhar Azad, who made a vital contribution in the country's struggle for Independence." Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country had made remarkable progress in the sphere of start-ups, the contribution of the youth in which was immense, he said.

"There are 65,000 start-ups and 102 unicorns (a privately held startup company valued at over USD 1 billion is termed a unicorn in business parlance) today (in the country). This speaks of Rising India," he asserted.

The country had managed to develop vaccines to combat coronavirus, and the number of doses administered crossing the 200 crore mark was a huge achievement.

Thakur was supposed to attend the function in person but could not fly here from Delhi due to inclement weather.

