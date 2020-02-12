Maharashtra: National Anthem Compulsory In Schools, Colleges; Effective From Feb 19

Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday said that singing the National Anthem will be made compulsory in all schools and colleges in the state from February 19. This decision comes days after School Education Minister and Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad announced that the Preamble to the Indian Constitution should be collectively read daily during morning assembly in schools.

He further stated that the letter regarding the same will be circulated to all colleges.

“Recently, we have taken a decision that the National Anthem should be sung before college work starts. So, we are going to start this from February 19 on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. The letter regarding the same will be issued to all the colleges,” he added.

Speaking at an event in Pune, Samant stated that everyone agreed to implement the decision. Highlighting the positives of the decision, Samant said that at least 15 lakh people will be singing the National Anthem in a single day and that Maharashtra will be the only State in the country to do it.

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant: Maharashtra government to make singing national anthem in colleges compulsory from 19th February. pic.twitter.com/c4eiPLxLih — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020

READ: Europe's winter storm moves east, disrupting travel, schools

READ: Explosion near primary school in Barrackpore injures three school children

Maharashtra plans to make Marathi language mandatory in school syllabus

In another development, the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government plans to introduce a bill this month in the assembly to make it mandatory for schools affiliated to national boards like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) to teach Marathi.

According to sources, the state is studying laws implemented by Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala making it mandatory for schools affiliated to national boards in these states to teach local languages. The bill will be introduced by Maharashtra’s Marathi Language Department on the first day of the state assembly’s budget session on February 24.

“Besides looking into the existing laws of these states [Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala], we are also planning to hold brainstorming sessions with stakeholders, including school managements, before introducing the bill,” said Marathi Language Department secretary Prajakta Lawangare.

READ: Provide necessary finances to MCDs to continue with facilities in their schools: HC to Govt

READ: Teenager told to cut his dreadlocks off by school attends Oscars with 'Hair Love' team

(Image credits: ANI)