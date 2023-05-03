Encounter Between Terrorists And Security Forces Underway In J&K's Kupwara, 2 Terrorists Killed

Quick links:
Image: PTI
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. According to Kashmir Zone Police, 2 terrorists are killed while the search operation is still underway.
The encounter is underway near Pichnad Machil area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, a police official said.
#KupwaraEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists killed. Search operation still going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/cuzJVU5wKC— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 3, 2023
Further details were awaited.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)