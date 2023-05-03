Last Updated:

Encounter Between Terrorists And Security Forces Underway In J&K's Kupwara, 2 Terrorists Killed

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Press Trust Of India
Kupwara

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. According to Kashmir Zone Police, 2 terrorists are killed while the search operation is still underway.

The encounter is underway near Pichnad Machil area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, a police official said.

Further details were awaited. 

