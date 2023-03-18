Encounter Breaks Out At Pulwama's Mitrigam Area, Site Of 2019 Terror Attack; Search Ops On

An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama in the early hours of Saturday, informed Jammu and Kashmir police. As per the officials, the Pulwama police and army personnel are on the job. Taking to Twitter, Kashmir police informed about the incident.

#Encounter has started at Mitrigam area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice March 17, 2023

According to the sources, a search operation was launched at around 01:00 am following which first contact was established with terrorists at 02:30 AM. An encounter broke where around 2 to 3 terrorists were trapped after 20 minutes of firing in the joint operation. The forces have now extended the cordon and search operations to other nearby villages. All the entry and exit points are sealed by joint security forces.

Notably, the encounter has take place at the same site where 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in a terror attack on February 14 in 2019.

More details are awaited.

Earlier, on February 28, days after a Kashmiri Pandit was gunned down by terrorists in Pulwama, security forces killed one of the terrorists involved in the killing during an encounter in the district's Awantipora area in the early hours.

