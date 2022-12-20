Mega Terror Crackdown In J&K: 3 Terrorists Killed In Shopian, Arms & Ammunition Seized

In a massive crackdown, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralised after an encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian district in the early hours of Tuesday.

3 terrorists neutralised in J&K's Shopian

As per the information, the encounter began at around 4 am in Shopian's Munjh Marg area of Zainpora on December 20. Jammu and Kashmir police including Rashtriya Rifles, and Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) were deployed on the job.

ADGP Kashmir informed that three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were trapped in the area and have now been killed. Out of three, two terrorists have been identified-- Lateef Lone, a resident of Shopian who was involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna Bhat, and the other one Umer Nazir, a resident of Anantnag who killed Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal. Also, one AK-47 rifle and 2 pistols have been recovered

