Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Anantnag; 2 Terrorists Trapped in Cheki Dudoo Area

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in Bijebehara of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district in the wee hours of Sunday, November 20. According to the preliminary information, two terrorists have been trapped in this anti-terror operation started by the J&K police and the Indian army.

As per the officials, an encounter was started at the Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in J&K's Anantnag when the terrorists fired gunshots at the security forces at around 03:40 AM on Sunday. According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, a search party had taken a hybrid terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for the identification of terrorist hideouts in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag on Sunday. When the search party reached the suspected hideout, terrorists hiding there, opened fire at the search party which hit the hybrid terrorist who has been identified as Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam. Tantray was rushed to SDH Bijbehara where doctors declared him brought dead, J&K police said. The encounter is still underway.

The Jammu and Kashmir police further informed that hybrid terrorist Sajjad Tantray was involved in the recent attack on two non-local labourers from Uttar Pradesh, in Anantnag. "During investigation hybrid terrorist Sajjad Tantray, who was earlier a terrorist associate of LeT and released from PSA, revealed that he had attacked two outside labourers on 13/11/2022 at Rakhmomen, Bijbehara in Anantnag in which two labourers got seriously injured."

It is pertinent to mention that later on, one of the labourers identified as Chota Prasad succumbed to injuries on November 18 at the hospital. Notably, on Sajjad's disclosure, the weapon of offence-- a pistol, and a vehicle used in the terror crime were also recovered.