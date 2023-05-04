Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Baramulla; Two Terrorists Dead, Weapons Recovered

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Acting on specific input about the presence of militants in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla district, in north Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there early Thursday morning, a police official said.

#UPDATE | Two terrorists neutralised in Baramulla encounter. Identification being ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle and one pistol recovered: Kashmir Zone Police — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing is going on and there are no reports yet of any casualty on either side, the official said.

Terrorists used steel bullets that hit the vehicles of the Commanding Officer (CO) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) present at the scene.