Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian

Srinagar, Mar 31 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Turkwangam village of Shopian after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesperson said.

He said the search operation turned into encounter when the militants opened fire on the security personnel.

There were no reports of any casualties in the operation so far. PTI MIJ IJT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)