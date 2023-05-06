Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla; 1 Terrorist Eliminated, Search Ops On

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla area. The J&K police on Saturday informed that an encounter has broken out between the forces and terrorists in the Karhama Kunzer area in Baramulla. According to the officials, one terrorist has been neutralised.

"Encounter has started at Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job," the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Saturday. Further, it stated that in the ongoing operation, one terrorist has been neutralised. "Search operation going on," the police said. According to sources, 2-3 terrorists are trapped in the area.

Speaking about the encounter, Baramulla SSP said that one local terrorist who was tasked to create disturbance in the valley ahead of the G20 meeting was killed in an encounter. "Terrorists are trying to create disturbance but we are on alert across the district. The area has been sanitised and operation at the last stage," he said.

The sources also said that the inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the area were generated by the Baramulla police, following which an operation was launched in assistance with security forces.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier on Thursday, two terrorists were eliminated in an encounter with police in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla district, in north Kashmir.

"Two terrorists neutralised in Baramulla encounter. Identification being ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle and one pistol recovered," the police said on Thursday.

Anti-terrorist operation in Rajouri

Meanwhile, another encounter started in the Kandi forest area in Rajouri on Saturday. According to PRO Defence Jammu, contact was again established with terrorists in the early hours of Saturday. The sources said that after the initial firing at around 1.15 am on Saturday, no exchange of fire was reported. The security forces have launched a search operation in the area.

It is pertinent to mention that a total of five soldiers lost their lives in the ongoing anti-terror operation in the Kandi area of Rajouri. The deceased soldiers are L/Nk Ruchin Singh Rawat, Paratrooper Siddhant Chettri, Nk Arvind Kumar, Hav Neelam Singh, and Paratrooper Pramod Negi.

According to officials, Indian Army is conducting relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in the Jammu region.