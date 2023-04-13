'False Encounter', Distraction: Akhilesh Yadav On Mafia Don Asad's Encounter

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo, reacting to Ateeq Ahmad's son Asad's encounter Thursday, tweeted, "By doing false encounters, the BJP government is trying to divert attention from the real issues. The BJP does not believe in the court at all. Today's and recent encounters should also be thoroughly investigated and the culprits should not be spared. The power does not have the right to decide what is right or wrong. BJP is against brotherhood."

झूठे एनकाउंटर करके भाजपा सरकार सच्चे मुद्दों से ध्यान भटकाना चाह रही है। भाजपाई न्यायालय में विश्वास ही नहीं करते हैं। आजके व हालिया एनकाउंटरों की भी गहन जाँच-पड़ताल हो व दोषियों को छोड़ा न जाए। सही-गलत के फ़ैसलों का अधिकार सत्ता का नहीं होता है।



भाजपा भाईचारे के ख़िलाफ़ है। April 13, 2023

Earlier, a Samajwadi Party leader had said encounter is not justice. Gangster-politcian Ateeq Ahmad's son Asad was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on the Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border.

Yogi Adityanath hails Asad’s encounter

After the encounter of Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the UP Special Task Force (STF) team. According to reports, he held a meeting with the STF DGP Amitabh Yash, State Home Secretary and other senior officials to review the law and order situation.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, while commenting on the encounter of former MP Atique Ahmed's son Asad and his aide in Jhansi, said, "I congratulate UP STF for this action. Police fired in retaliation after they were fired upon by them. It is a message to criminals that this is the new India. It is Yogi govt in UP, not Samajwadi Party in power which gave protection to criminals."

Siddharth Nath Singh, MLA in Uttar Pradesh assembly stated, “Today everybody will be relieved and praying that they keep getting the government like BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Now, UP has finally seen end of Mafia and the don and the gangster raaj which used to exist during the Samajwadi party and BSP.”