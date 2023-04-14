'Encounter Is Not Rule Of Law': Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Killing Of Atique Ahmed's Son Asad

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi held a briefing on Atique Ahmed's son Asad's encounter on Friday, April 14, and said that he has always been against the encounter, and this should not happen. He also questioned the legality of the killing of Asad by the UP Police. Owaisi said that an inquiry shall be conducted as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court but "such a so-called encounter should not take place."

"Questions are arising. The inquiry will take place as per Supreme Court guidelines. But I believe that the so-called encounter should not take place. Umesh Pal and Raju Pal were murdered, our sympathies. How can we support their murderers? But there is a process, law, and Constitution. Punish them accordingly. Who is stopping you?"

Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday stated that they killed Asad Ahmad and his companion Ghulam Mohammad, during a gun battle in the Jhansi district.

Encounter not 'rule of law'

The AIMIM chief further asserted that "encounter is not the rule of law" and the police officials should have taken action against them rather than killing them.

Owaisi said, "I always have condemned violence and deaths." He added, "I am not backing mafia, but I am against the encounter, so-called encounter."

This is the third controversial murder connected to the Umesh Pal murder case. Asad and Ghulam, both were accused in the murder of Umesh Pal and the two cops along with him. Pal was a prime witness in the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Raju Pal in January 25, 2005, a case in which gangster-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were the main accused.

How was Asad killed?

As per the UP police, an STF (Special Task Force) team led by two deputy superintendents of police reached the Badagaon area in the Jhansi district after getting information about Asad and his associate Ghulam.

Both of them carried a reward of Rs 5,00,000 and they tried to flee via bike. However, after they were surrounded by the STF team, they opened fire, to which, police retaliated and Asad and Ghulam were shot.

UPSTF said, "Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and Ghulam S/o Maksudan, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in an encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign-made weapons recovered."

Ghulam's mother lauds state government

Ghulam's mother, Khusnuda also lauded the state government on the killing of two and said that her son had taken the wrong path, and his death was a result of his crimes.

While speaking to ANI, she said, "The action taken by the government is absolutely correct. All gangsters and criminals will take a lesson from this. I had no idea that he (my son) used to work for gangster Atique Ahmed. I will not receive his body, maybe his wife will receive it.”

Akhilesh Yadav slams Uttar Pradesh CM

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that questions have been raised over "fake" encounters in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP-ruled state has received maximum NHRC notices on such actions.

The comments by the leader comes at a time when Asad Ahmad has been shot by UP Police in an encounter. He also attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his "will reduce mafia to dust" comments made in the Assembly, saying those who speak such "filmi dialogue" have no faith in the Constitution.