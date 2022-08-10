Encounter Underway In J&K's Budgam, 3 LeT Terrorists Including Rahul Bhat's Killer Trapped

Three Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists, including the killer of Kashmiri pandit Rahul Bhat, are trapped in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district since Wednesday morning.

At around 3 AM, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Waterhail in the Khansahib area of Budgam after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there. An hour later, the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the security forces.

Terrorist who killed Rahul Bhat trapped in ongoing encounter

Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar said the three Lashkar men including highly wanted Lateef Rather, who was involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee, were trapped in the encounter.

ADGP Kumar tweeted, "03 terrorists of terror outfit LeT(TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in the ongoing encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several civilian killings including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat."

No casualties have been reported in the encounter on either side so far.

Rahul Bhat, who worked as a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in Kashmir, was gunned down by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town in Budgam district on May 12.

Days later, a TV artist named Amreen Bhat was shot dead by LeT terrorists inside her house at Chadoora in Budgam district. Her brother also suffered bullet injuries in the incident.