Encounter Underway In Shopian, 3 Terrorists Trapped As Mega Crackdown On Terror Continues

In a mega crackdown on terror, an encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in the Chitragam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian that broke out in the wee hours of Friday, September 30. According to the preliminary information, 2-3 terrorists are said to be trapped in the encounter operation started in Shopian.

The area concerned has been cordoned off and an encounter operation is underway. As of now, no dead bodies have been recovered yet as the exchange of fire continues in the Chitragam area of Shopian.

#Encounter has started at Chitragam area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 29, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that on Friday, another encounter also started between security forces and terrorists at Yedipora in the Pattan area of J&K's Baramulla. "Encounter has started at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," J&K police said in a tweet.

#Encounter has started at Yedipora, Pattan area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 29, 2022

Notably, earlier on Monday, a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist was neutralised in an encounter with security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Forces also recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including an AK rifle from the terrorist's procession.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited)