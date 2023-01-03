Encroachers In Uttarakhand's Haldwani Stage Protest Against High Court’s Eviction Order

A massive protest broke out at Uttarakhand's Haldwani over an anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday, January 3. Notably, the Supreme Court has fixed January 5 as the date for hearing the petition challenging Uttarakhand High Court’s decision ordering the state authorities to remove “encroachments from railway land” in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura area.

On Tuesday, thousands of residents in Haldwani staged a sit-in protest against the clearance of illegal encroachments on railway land in accordance with a High Court ruling. The demonstrators claimed that removing the illegal encroachments would make them homeless.

#BREAKING | Encroachers in Haldwani protesting against eviction order by High Court. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/Jcu6wBjy8M — Republic (@republic) January 3, 2023

Notably, the Uttarakhand High Court had on December 20 ordered the removal of encroachments from railway land in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani after giving notice to the residents one week in advance.

4 things to know about the Haldwani Encroachment

Railways land encroached near Haldwani Around 4,500 people residence on encroached land The land includes 20 Mosques and 9 Temples 2 Inter Colleges, a Primary School and PHC

Here are some of the pictures from the protest in Haldwani:

Congress back encroachers in Haldwani

Led by Congress MLA from Haldwani, Sumit Hridayesh, residents of the area approached the Supreme Court challenging the high court’s order, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Qazi Nizamuddin said at a press conference in Dehradun on Monday.

The Congress also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take a humane view of the issue as the removal of encroachments from the land will render 4,500 people homeless.