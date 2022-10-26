'End Ram Rahim's Parole,' Nation Demands As Rapist Releases music Video After Satsang

After hosting a virtual Satsang that local political leaders flocked to, murder and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim who is out on parole has now released a music video. Despite being on parole and having restrictions imposed on him like being disallowed from meeting people except his family members and not being allowed to partake in congregations, the rape-convicted baba is not only participating in these virtually but now he's also releasing music videos, triggering white hot anger over how his victims have been mocked by the free hand he seems to have.

#EndRamRahimParole | Should rapist Ram Rahim's parole end immediately? — Republic (@republic) October 26, 2022

The political silence over this matter and the timing of Ram Rahim's parole raises several questions on why special treatment like allowing him to hold virtual Satang and releasing a music video have been given to a rapist. One possible reason that's been cited is because of the upcoming Panchayat and Zilla Parishad elections in Haryana. Is this to attract the votes of Ram Rahim's Dera's supporters? These questions emerged as Republic confronted several political leaders including the Karnal Mayor, MLA Ranbir Singh Gangwa and others who were seen taking blessings from rapist Ram Rahim during his virtual Satsang.

Seeing a rape and murder convict hosting Satsang on October 19 and releasing a music video on October 25, a wave of national outrage has emerged, with a demand to end Ram Rahim's parole.

#BREAKING | From satsangs, political visits to releasing music videos: Parole for this? Why is there a political silence on parole for rapist Ram Rahim. Join Republic campaign as Nation demands - End Ram Rahim parole: https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/8OQoRxohrE — Republic (@republic) October 26, 2022

Netizens outraged over rapist Ram Rahim out on parole

Netizens expressed their outrage over Ram Rahim releasing videos amid his parole and asked how it could be allowed. They asked if rape was no more a crime, and called it 'sickening' while questioning the silence of the political parties.

Baba Ram Rahim is on the parole and delivering Parvachans as normal .It means rape and murder is no more a crime today. — Jaibhagwan kadian (@Jaibhag09385662) October 22, 2022

This is Indian vote bank politics.... — T R David (@TRDavid4) October 26, 2022

Satsang is arranged when a convict rapist, murderer, Ram Rahim comes out on a parole, BJP mayor, Deputy speaker and others attend the event, call the criminal their father and ask him to bless them. Sickening!

And why is Congress so quite about it? — Rajni Basumatary (@rajnibasumatary) October 21, 2022

Rape and murder convict Ram Rahim out on parole

On October 15, Gurmeet Ram Rahim walked out of Sunaria jail, Rohtak after he was granted 40-day parole by the Haryana government a day before. Before this, in June 2022, Ram Rahim was granted 30-day parole, during which he stayed at his Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, Barnawa, in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. On May 21, 2021, Ram Rahim's parole application to visit his unwell mother was approved, which led to his release for 12 hours under police protection.

In the year 2017, Ram Rahim was convicted of rape by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, which led to widespread violence from members of the DSS and clashes with the police, leaving over 35 people dead. On 28 August 2017, Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Subsequently, in 2019, he and three others were convicted of the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and sentenced to life imprisonment. He is also facing the law for other murders and forced castrations.