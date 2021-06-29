Endangered Species Of The World's Tiniest Hog Released Into The Wild In Northeast India

A dozen of the world's tiniest pigs have been reintroduced into the wild in northeastern India as part of a conservation effort aimed at resurrecting a species that was once thought to be extinct. The pygmy hog, scientifically known as porcula salvania, dwells in tall, damp grasslands and was once found in India, Nepal, and Bhutan along plains in the Himalayan foothills.

Endangered species of hog

Reportedly, conservationists claim that its population fell in the 1960s, leading to fears that it had gone extinct, until it was recovered in India's northeastern province of Assam in 1971. It has only been discovered in a few places of Assam's Manas National Park, which borders Bhutan, by 1993. In 1996, the Pygmy Hog Conservation Program, which included state and national administrations, launched a captive breeding plan with six hogs in order to try to recover their number.

On Tuesday, June 22, eight hogs were released in Manas, followed by four more on Saturday, June 26. Last year, 14 were released. Around 70 captive hogs are cared for by the programme, and more are being bred for release. The pigs released this week bring the total number of pigs reintroduced into the wild by the initiative to 142. Conservationists think that the natural population is less than 250.

Conservationists plan to release 60 hogs in the next four years so that they can establish their own population in the wild, said reports. The effort also aimed to restore the grasslands where the small creatures live, which stand approximately 25 centimetres (9.8 inches) tall, 65 centimetre long, and weigh around 8-9 kilogramme (17.6-19.8 pounds). According to researchers, the species' survival is threatened by habitat loss and degradation caused by human activities such as settlement and agriculture and poor management of such places.

World's smallest pygmy hogs

The limbs of these little hogs are short, the back is short and rounded, and the tail is quite short. The coat is grey-brown in colour on the back and pale on the underside, and it is the longest behind the shoulders. Newborns are greyish pink in colour, with a brown coat with slight ochre stripes forming later before reaching adult coloration. Adult males are larger and more robust than females, with visible tushes (canine teeth) and a dark hair band around the nose's ridge. Soft grunting noises are used to keep people in contact throughout their dense environment.

Picture Credit: Unsplash