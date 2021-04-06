'Energetic & Forward-looking': Jaishankar Reaffirms Ties With Russia After Meeting Lavrov

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov assessed the economic cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow on Tuesday, where the duo reaffirmed the 'energetic and forward-looking' cooperation between the two nations.

Releasing a joint statement with Lavrov, EAM Jaishankar noted that the two countries had held talks to assess new opportunities in the Russian far east including the International North-South Transport Corridor and Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor.

"Our bilateral cooperation remains energetic and forward-looking. We talked about the longstanding partnership in the nuclear space and defence sectors. We assess positively our economic cooperation noting new opportunities in the Russian far east. We spoke of connectivity including the International North-South Transport Corridor and Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor," Jaishankar said.

"We also found an appetite for greater investment in each other by both the countries. Russian support for our Gaganyaan programme has progressed for which deeply appreciate. Our defence requirement in the past year was expeditiously addressed," he added. READ | India-Russia relationship ‘does not change with world fluctuation': Russian FM Lavrov

Earlier in the day, Sergei Lavrov had said that the India-Russia relationship does not change with world fluctuation. He also added that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s message to PM Narendra Modi is that the two countries are going to build up the investment, which was reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our talks were constructive and confident, our relationship does not change with world fluctuation. We focussed on the content of the bilateral meet. We are going to build up the investment which reduced due to COVID, Exploration of space, President Putin's message to PM. Working on trade is one of the priorities. We hope to launch the possible talks on Free trade. On defence technology our discussion happened, we respect India diversified interest in military technology," he said.

India and Russia are likely to hold their long-due bilateral summit later this year.

(With Agency Inputs)