'Enforce Five-fold Strategy To Check COVID Spread': Health Min Directs Madhya Pradesh Govt

In view of escalating COVID figures in Madhya Pradesh, the Centre directed the State to strengthen and enhance oxygen support and ICU beds. The State has been asked to implement a five-fold strategy of 'test, track, treat, follow COVID appropriate behaviour and vaccinate' in order to check COVID multiplication. The Health Ministry has further asked State agencies to restrict non-essential movement of large groups of people and social gatherings that could turn into super spreader events.

The meeting was chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla along with Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary to review the COVID situation in Madhya Pradesh. This 'high- level meeting' was held to discuss public health measures taken for its surveillance, containment and management of COVID by the health authorities.

The Health Ministry in a statement said,

"Issues related to adequate availability of N95 masks, PPE kits, HCQ tablets availability, ventilator allocation, delivery and installation along with oxygen requirement and status of allocation of concentrator plants were discussed in detail in a high-level meeting."

The aforementioned meeting between the health ministry and State health authorities was organised subsequent to the alarming rise in COVID cases in the State.

Along with directions to enforce a five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treating, following COVID appropriate behaviour and vaccination; the health authorities have been asked to effectively optimise the usage of oxygen and ICU beds in accordance with guidelines that has been shared with the State.

MP records highest single day spike.

Madhya Pradesh had recorded 9,720 fresh coronavirus cases as of April 14, which was the biggest single-day spike so far, pushing the infection count to 3,63,352, said health department officials. Death toll calculated up to 4,312, with 51 deaths in the last 24 hours, recovered 3,09,489, active cases 49,551, people tested so far 68,72,786. Indore (1,611 cases) and Bhopal (1,497 cases), reported over 1,000 infections for the second consecutive day. Shivpuri reported 102 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.

(with inputs from agencies)