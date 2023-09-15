Enforcement Directorate Carries Out Raids On Mumbai Cash Courier Units

The Enforcement Directorate has raided the offices of eight cash courier units (Angadias) in connection with the money laundering case. The investigating agency searched the offices of eight cash courier units (Angadias) in connection with the money laundering case that was linked to the underworld betting platform, Mahadev Book application.

As per sources, these units in South Mumbai and Malad regions were raided by the central agency over the suspicion of having a crucial role in providing cash to hawala operators on the orders of Mahadev Book app promoters Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal.

Angadias are the traditional couriers used by jewellers, bullion traders, and other businesses to send liquid cash and expensive metals for a small fee.

Angadias involved in money laundering for Chandrakar's wedding

As per the investigating agency, these Angadias are believed to have been involved in money laundering for Chandrakar's wedding, which happened in Dubai in February this year. The money is suspected to have been sent to an event management firm that had called film actors to attend the function, the sources said.

The agency is also searching if the actors were being paid in cash through hawala operators. The investigating agency had earlier raided the event management company in August.

Both men suspected to be in Dubai

Both Chandrakar and his close associate started multiple websites and applications under the brand Mahadev Book application, which facilitated online casino and betting platforms, which are illegal. As of now, the duo is believed to be hiding in Dubai.

It is also suspected that both men were regularly bribing several police officials, and some of these officials had also gone to Dubai to meet these two.