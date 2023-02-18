Enforcement Directorate Quizzes Former CEO Of Life Mission Project In FCRA Violation Case

As the Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act violation probe widens, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Friday interrogated the former CEO of the Life Mission project -- UV Jose. Life Mission project former CEO's interrogation assumes significance in the wake of the arrest of M Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, a few days back.

The probe agency questioned UV Jose for nearly nine hours at the office in Kochi in connection with the Kerala government's Life Mission project at Wadakkanchery in the Thrissur district of Kerala. This comes in connection with its investigation into the alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act in the Kerala government's flagship project for providing houses for the poor.

Republic TV learnt that during interrogation, UV Jose revealed that all the directions were given by M Sivasankar. Sources said that UV Jose mentioned that he came to know about the deal after it was finalised.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary, MV Govindan said his party was in no way linked to M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “Let them arrest him. He was arrested earlier also. We are not in any way linked to Sivasankar. Some people are trying to link him with us. And it’s purely politics,” Govindan added.

Life Mission scandal

A special court in Kochi had on Wednesday sent former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, M Sivasankar to five-day ED custody in relation to the Life Mission scandal. Notably, the Kerala government’s LIFE Mission project was planned to give homes to the poor who had lost their houses in the horrifying Kerala floods of 2018. The project was proposed at Vaddakanchery in the Thrissur district.

As per the project, it was decided to develop houses for 140 families in Vadakkanchery by using Rs 14.50 crore out of Rs 18.50 crore given by the Red Crescent via the UAE consulate. The rest of the amount was to be used by the remaining amount, as per the contract. As per the claims of the Enforcement Directorate, Sivasankar and others had received bribes for awarding the contract for the development of the houses under the LIFE Mission scheme.

Santhosh Eapan, the managing director of UNITAC, selected for the development of the houses under the LIFE Mission project had told ED that the accused in the case including Swapna Suresh were given a bribe of Rs 4.48 crore for the project. Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS, the accused in the case had alleged that Sivasankar was involved in the case. Sivasankar had also earlier been arrested in the Gold Smuggling case.