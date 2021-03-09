Enforcement Directorate Raids Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh's House In Money-laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has raided the premises of former AAP MLA from Punjab Sukhpal Singh Khaira and a few others in connection with a money-laundering case linked to narcotics trafficking and the creation of use of a fake passport, officials said on Tuesday.

Searches were carried out at Khaira's residence in the sector 5 area of Chandigarh along with five other locations in Haryana, Punjab, and two places in Delhi.

An MLA from Bholath, Khaira (56), is a legislator of the Punjab Ekta Party, which he founded in 2019. He was elected to the state Assembly on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket in 2017.

Punjab MLA pleads innocence, says Govt "using ED" against him

Khaira briefly spoke to the reporters waiting outside his residence and said he has "not done anything wrong". He added that the ED team arrived at his house around 7:30 am. Taking to Twitter the former AAP MLA later claimed that the Central agency was a "caged parrot" that was being "used to silence his voice" because he extended support to the ongoing farmers' protest. He went on to allege that farmers and their supporters were "sent NIA notices, jailed, and tortured."

ED is being used to silence my voice because I supported farmers, raised their concerns, spoke against atrocities of Govt & attacks against peacefully protesting farmers.

Farmers & their supporters were sent NIA notices, they have been jailed & tortured & now ED.#ED_CagedParrot — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) March 9, 2021

The ED raid is being carried out against Khaira and others under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to gather more evidence on the case. The investigation, under money-laundering charges, is related to alleged drug trafficking in Fazilka and a fake passport case.

Those being searched include the following:

1. Gurdev Singh r/o Kapurthala, a convict in the Fazilka Drugs Smuggling case,

2. Manjit Singh r/o Kapurthala, a convict in the Fazilka Drugs Smuggling case,

3. Harbans Singh r/o Jalalabad, Distt- Fazilka, a convict in Fazilka Drugs Smuggling case

4. Subhash Chander r/o Jalalabad, Distt- Fazilka, a convict in Fazilka Drugs Smuggling case,

5. Harminder Kaur r/o Jallandhar, in connection with Fake Passport racket,

6. Rajwinder Kaur r/o Kapurthala, in connection with Fake Passport racket,

7. Bikker Singh r/o Kapurthala, in connection with Fake Passport racket,

8. Sukhpal Singh Khaira, MLA r/o Chandigarh, an associate of the drug case convicts and fake passport racketeers.

9. Inderveer Singh Johal, r/o New Delhi (son-in-law of Sukhpal Singh Khaira), an accomplice in money laundering.

Fazilka Drugs Smuggling case

1800 gms Heroin, 24 gold biscuits, 2 weapons, 26 live cartridges, and 2 Pakistani SIMs were seized from a gang of international drug smugglers in 2015. The drugs were smuggled through the Indo-Pak border and one of the kingpins of the syndicate is in the UK. Sukhpal Singh Khaira, the then MLA AAP was actively aiding and supporting the gang of international smugglers and enjoying the proceeds of crime, according to reports.