Enforcement Directorate Summons Hansa Official In Fake TRP Case; Begins Probe After ECIR

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has officially started its investigation into the fake TRP case as the investigative agency has issued summons to an official of Hansa Research Group. Sources told Republic Media Network that the Deputy Manager of Hansa has been asked to appear before the ED at its Mumbai Office on Wednesday.

Hansa official summoned by ED

The Hansa official has also been asked to carry certain documents pertaining to any communication which has taken place over the past couple of months with any channel. They have been also asked to submit these documents. Sources also said that more channels might be called in for questioning later this week or early next week.

The development comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed an FIR in the ongoing TRP case last week. Sources told Republic that the ED has merged all existing TRP cases and the monetary transaction allegations will be part of their investigation. Sources also confirmed that the Mumbai Police investigation so far in the TRP case will be now under the ED's scanner. The ED will probe the allegations pertaining to money-laundering, as was claimed by the Mumbai Police in the TRP scam.

What is the alleged TRP scam?

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had held a press conference on 8th October claiming an alleged 'TRP scam'.

While the allegations levelled started with the unsubstantiated claim that Republic paid households to manipulate viewership, the Mumbai Police continued to shift the goalposts— from accusing the Network of indulging in “suspicious money trails” which were found to be legitimate advertisement transactions to claiming it was part of a hawala racket. While Param Bir Singh named Republic TV in his news conference, the FIR made no mention of the Network or any of its affiliate channels. Instead, the FIR which was filed 48 hours prior to the news conference named another English news channel (India Today).

Significantly, the original complainant in the TRP case, Hansa Research, via a Writ Petition, has taken Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, API Sachin Vaze, and the state of Maharashtra to court alleging that the state machinery was coercing them to implicate Republic in the course of the TRP case investigation. Tapes of alleged witness coercion by Mumbai Police in the TRP case had also emerged and were reported by OpIndia. The digital news platform has handed the copies of the tapes to the CBI.

