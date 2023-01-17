Engage With All Sections Of Society Sans Vote Expectations: PM Modi At Executive Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the valedictory address of the two-day national executive of the party appealed the party functionaries to reach out to all sections of the society with sensitivity sans any vote expectations citing BJP is no longer just a political outfit but has now transformed into a social movement.

As per the sources, present at the two-day national executive meet, which ended on January 17, Tuesday, PM Modi asked to forge a relationship with professionals and intellectuals of the minority community including the Bohra and Pasmanda Muslims as well as Christian and Sikh communities without any vote considerations.

Bring change in the society

He further stated that BJP is not only worried about votes but also wants to be a medium of bringing about societal change. Prime Minister Modi advised the party leaders to engage with all strata of society besides going to universities and churches.

The disadvantaged and the marginalised should also be brought into the mainstream, said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, briefing about PM Modi’s address at the national executive meeting. He said that the Prime Minister’s thoughts were that of a 'statesman and not a political leader'.

Saying this is the best time for the country and the BJP party leaders should work hard for its development, PM Modi stated that Amrit Kaal should be converted into Kartavya kaal. It’s only then India will sprint on the path of development.

'BJP now a Social movement'

Quoting PM’s remarks, Fadnavis said BJP is no longer just a political party but has come a social movement, necessitating further strengthening of the party and reach out to all sections of the society.

"There are only 400 days left for the election. PM said youths aged between 18-25 have not witnessed the misgovernance of the previous government and how India has now moved from misgovernance to good governance under the present government. PM said that he never considered the opposition as weak but everyone should play their part. So awareness about it must be created among youths, BJP will do it in the coming days," said Fadnavis.

Image: ANI