Engineering Student Dies By Suicide Following Torture By Lending Apps In Bengaluru

A 22-year-old engineering student died by suicide on Tuesday evening at his residence in Yelahanka following torture by online money lending companies. Tejas, a student of Nitte Meenakshi College, had reportedly borrowed money from lending apps like Slice, Kissht, and Kotak Mahindra and given the amount to his friend. He, however, had failed to repay the loan. Tejas failed to pay EMIs for the past year since his friend Mahesh had not repaid him and in order to repay the EMIs, he had borrowed money from his cousins. After sometime, he wanted to pay his cousins and again borrowed money from lending apps.

The representatives of the lending apps repeatedly called him. Unable to bear the torture, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling a fan using a veil.

What does the sucide note say?

In a suicide note left behind, Tejas wrote, "Forgive me, mother and father. There was no other way for me for the kind of mistake that I had committed. Good bye."

The victim’s father Gopinath alleged that his son died because of torture by representatives of the loan apps. Speaking to Republic, he said, "Tejas had borrowed money from loan apps and given it to his friend. He had borrowed Rs 30,000. Including interest and late fee charges, he had to pay back around Rs 45,000. They blackmailed my son saying they will release nude pictures of his to the family and also had sent a few of his pictures to family members, which they used to delete immediately. I also requested them that the money will be paid but they tortured him repeatedly by calling him on Tuesday and at 6.20 pm, he committed suicide. We have lost our son."

The victim’s parents have registered a complaint at Jalahalli police station. The police have assured of strict action against the companies and representatives who tortured the victim.

How do companies access private pictures of customers?

In majority of the suicide cases where people commit suicide, their allegation against loan lending companies is of blackmail and mental harassment. Febin James, a cyber expert, speaking to Republic, said, "These lending apps, when downloaded, request certain permissions for your contacts, camera and microphone and unknowingly, the customers tend to give permission to all therefore exposing all the data on their device to the company. Data is everything today and using this, they blackmail customers and access their files too. Many of them fall prey to it. The permissions can be denied later as well. So the best way to prevent this is to review permissions from time to time."

Helpline numbers

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal tendencies, please don't hesitate to get in touch:

Kiran Mental Health (Govt): 18005990019

One Life Foundation: 7893078930

Fortis Stress Helpline: +91-8376804102

Parivarthan Counseling Helpline Services : 7676602602

Mitram Foundation (Bengaluru): 080-25722573 OR 9019708133

Sa-Mudra Yuva Helpline: +91 9880396331

Arogya Sahayavani: 104