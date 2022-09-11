An engineering student studying in Bhopal was stabbed to death by a group of miscreants over a trivial issue at a petrol pump in the Vijay Nagar area of Indore on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Gourav Dole (25), son of Ramesh was in his B.Tech final year at Satya Sai College in Bhopal. He had come to the city to celebrate his friend Mayank's birthday and watch the Anant Chaturdashi Jhanki procession in the city.

Speaking to Republic Media Network on Sunday, Vijay Nagar sub-inspector Suresh Bunker said, “Around 10 people argued over removing a bike from the petrol pump and following a heated argument, the student was stabbed and three of his friends were thrashed by the accused.” “Gaurav along with his three friends went to a petrol filling station at Vijay Nagar around 2-2:30 am. The argument started over removing the bike from the filling station. The situation turned tense and one of the accused attacked Gaurav with a knife,” Sub-inspector Suresh Bunker said.

MP | Last night, a youth named Gaurav Dole went to a petrol pump in Indore to get petrol where he got into an argument with some people. During this, they attacked Gaurav with a knife, he was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment: Suresh Bunkar, Sub-Inspector (10.09) pic.twitter.com/dFKWHfydcf — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 11, 2022

However, the reason for the controversy is not yet clear. According to the CCTV Footage. Gaurav was originally from Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh and his father is posted in CRPF. His younger brother Tushar is studying in Noida.

Sources confirmed that Gaurav was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, A negative blood type couldn't be found to save his life. Gaurav died at around 6 am on Sunday. The incident was captured on the CCTV installed at the petrol pump.

Meanwhile, the employees of the petrol pump informed the police that one of the accused had made a payment by scanning a QR Code of the petrol pump. After watching the CCTV footage of the incident, Vijay Nagar police officials arrested two accused who were identified through registration numbers of two-wheelers and bank-account details.

Gaurav's family was later informed about the incident and his body has been sent for post-mortem, sub-inspector Suresh Bunker said.