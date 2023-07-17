Engineers Of Indian Army protect Lutyens Delhi From Raging Yamuna

Just close to the ITO Barrage is drain 12 where the sewage from Lutyens Delhi comes from. As Yamuna breached its dangerous mark on July 13, it changed its course, broke the embarkment, and merged into the drain thus also making the prospect of Lutyens Delhi being inundated with Yamuna.

The example of this became visible when Supreme Court also got deluged with Yamuna. Eight Engineers of the Madras Regiment were given the task of preventing Lutyens Delhi from getting flooded. Getting to work, the Army engineers built the bridge in record time to make sure that the furious flow of Yamuna stopped and does not mix with the drain to thereby flood the roads of Lutyens Delhi. Sandbags, bamboo, Iron frame, hesco Bags and MS Iron Sheets were used by the engineers for blocking the raging Yamuna's flow.

(Madras regiment engineers having their meal after the repair work; Image: Republic)

This unreported work of the Indian Army continues even as they continue the task of opening the gates of the ITO barrage that were jammed due to heavy deposits of silt.

"We were asked to open the gates on Thursday. We have manpower and equipment to deal with the situation. Initially to begin, we applied the technique of Underwater Welding and Underwater cutting but later we shifted to taking out the silt which has proved to be more challenging and time-consuming," said Lieutenant Colonel Shankar Kehal of Eight Engineers Regiment.

Not only the Indian Army but even the Indian Navy is working alongside to remove the silt. "We have 15 divers that are involved in removing the silt. Our divers are using compressed air technology to make sure that silt is removed," said Captain Sanjay Kadyan of the Indian Navy.

Lastly, there was a fear that the Yamuna would also leave citizens without drinking water as the channel of Delhi Jal Board carrying drinking water developed cracks. The Indian Army, however, again made sure that this channel gets repaired in record time and citizens of Delhi are not left without drinking water.

"The Indian Army and Indian Navy all the agencies involved in assisting them have done exemplary work. I salute them," said Saurabh Bharadwaj the water irrigation and health minister of the Delhi Government.