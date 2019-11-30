English School Teacher In Uttar Pradesh Fails To Read The Language During Inspection

An English teacher, from a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, failed to read the language from a book, as a part of the school inspection by District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey. During the inspection on November 28, the teacher struggled to read a few lines of the language she was teaching.

Speaking to media, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Pradeep Kumar Pandey said, "An inspection was done by District Magistrate (DM) Devendra Kumar Pandey, and I was also part of the inspection. In classes 6 and 8 when the lessons were asked to be read in Hindi then most students were able to do that. But when the students were made to read in English then most of them failed, and even some teachers failed to do so."

"The DM asked the teachers that if they themselves could not read in English then how would they teach the students," he said. "Now, whatever instructions the DM issues we will act accordingly," he added.

Midday meal apathy in Uttar Pradesh

In another incident from a government school in the state, a liter of milk was allegedly diluted with a bucket of water, to serve 85 students for their midday meals. The cook of the Salai Banwa Primary School emptying a one-liter milk packet in a bucket of boiling water, and later serving it to the students, created outrage on social media. The incident of adulteration to the midday meal even led to the suspension of a teacher.

Opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress latched onto the incident to attack the ruling BJP, alleging the government has not been able to check "corruption" in midday meal scheme, which aims to better the nutritional intake of schoolchildren.

The video comes two months after a similar shocking video had emerged from Siyur Primary School in Mirzapur district showing a woman distributing Rotis and another giving salt to children in the midday meal. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had taken note of the Mirzapur incident and sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary following which two teachers were suspended.

According to an NHRC statement, the commission had also sought a detailed report about the status of the midday meal scheme across the state within four weeks. The state government had lodged an FIR against the journalist who recorded a video of schoolchildren being served salt and roti in their midday meal

