English-speaking Dadi Wows The Internet, Netizens Call Her 'pride Of India'

A video of an elderly woman speaking fluently in English took the internet by storm on Monday after an IPS officer shared it on social media. The IPS officer, Arun Bothra took to Twitter and shared the video and asked Netizens as to how many marks they will give her for the "Spoken English Test". He further stated that he is interested to know how many marks Shashi Tharoor will give her.

In the video, the elderly woman in a white shirt and red saree started fluently talking about Mahatma Gandhi in English. She started with "Mahatma Gandhi was one of the greatest men of the world..." She further spoke about Gandhi's lifestyle in the video.

Here is the video:

How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test? pic.twitter.com/QmPSEd4o0L — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 1, 2020

Will be interesting to see how many marks @ShashiTharoor sir is giving to her? 😅 — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 1, 2020

Netizens React

As the video took the internet by storm, several Netizens reacted to the video and lauded the old woman for her spoken English. An Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer also reacted to it.

She is still in school. While only memory I have from school 😄 pic.twitter.com/VOHB2qdqF0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 1, 2020

Awwww sending her warm hugs😘😘 — Ankita (@Enigma7900) March 1, 2020

Kya baat hai ...Dadi ji toh khel gayi ...pure 10/10 le ke gai ..🥰🔥🙏 — Truptiii🇮🇳 (@Truptisarpate) March 1, 2020

None of us are competent enough to rate her. She only deserves 🙏 — Y (@Ya_2317) March 1, 2020

10/10 for confidence 🤗🤗 — Madhulika kak 🇮🇳 (@madskak) March 2, 2020

Far better that many of the teachers of our primary schools... undoubtedly 10...👍. — Prakash (@satya_twt) March 1, 2020

We r not even worthy of rating her guys. She is phenomenal and pride for India. Let's spread this video to break the stereotype about our nation. This woman rocks 🤘 — Anamika Singh (@Anamika05457012) March 1, 2020

