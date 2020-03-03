The Debate
English-speaking Dadi Wows The Internet, Netizens Call Her 'pride Of India'

General News

A video of an elderly woman speaking fluently in English took the internet by storm on Monday after an IPS officer shared it on social media

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shashi Tharoor

A video of an elderly woman speaking fluently in English took the internet by storm on Monday after an IPS officer shared it on social media. The IPS officer, Arun Bothra took to Twitter and shared the video and asked Netizens as to how many marks they will give her for the "Spoken English Test". He further stated that he is interested to know how many marks Shashi Tharoor will give her. 

In the video, the elderly woman in a white shirt and red saree started fluently talking about Mahatma Gandhi in English. She started with "Mahatma Gandhi was one of the greatest men of the world..." She further spoke about Gandhi's lifestyle in the video. 

Here is the video:

 

Netizens React

As the video took the internet by storm, several Netizens reacted to the video and lauded the old woman for her spoken English. An Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer also reacted to it. 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
