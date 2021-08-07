'Enhanced Assistance Provided To The Anganwadi Staff During COVID': Union Min Smriti Irani

On Friday, the Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said that the Centre has improved benefits and boosted honoraria as well as assistance for Anganwadi staff in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She further stated that the monthly remuneration for Anganwadi employees has been raised from Rs 3000 to Rs 4500, similarly, the honorarium per month for Anganwadi workers at mini-Anganwadi Centers has been raised from Rs 2250 to Rs 3500.

Irani said that the Centre has provided performance-based incentives for Anganwadi helps at Rs 250 each month. This statement came after Rahul Gandhi expressed worry over extra incentives given to Anganwadi staff for performing additional COVID-related tasks during the Lok Sabha's ongoing Monsoon Session.

She explained that the Anganwadi service is fully funded by the Centre that is carried forward by states and union territories (UTs). She added that the Centre has directed all states and UTs to make all viable arrangements for providing safety equipment such as masks and sanitisers during COVID-19 pandemic.

Anganwadi Centres have been shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic the Minister said.

When asked if her Ministry had heard any reports about violence towards Anganwadi staff during the epidemic, she said, "No state has reported any such incident to the Ministry. However, it is the duty of State administrations to ensure safety and security of Anganwadi workers and helpers," according to ANI.

Earlier statements on Anganwadi workers

Minister Smriti Irani responded to a question asked from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha by saying that it is the responsibility of state administrations to ensure the safety and security of Anganwadi employees and assistants.

Irani responded to another question by saying that, as of December 31, 2020, the number of tribal children with access to Anganwadi Services (formerly Integrated Child Development Scheme) was 83,91,638 according to statistics on the webpage of Integrated Child Development Scheme- Rapid Reporting System.

According to the sources, when asked how many child development project officer jobs were unfilled, the ministry replied that 4,884 of the 7,000 sanctioned seats were filled. In the case of Anganwadi supervisors, 51,312 positions have been approved, with 34,342 of them filled.

