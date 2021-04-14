'Enough Beds Available': Delhi Health Minister Assures Govt Ramping Up Infrastructure

In wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that the government is ramping up health infrastructure further to accommodate patients. While speaking at a media briefing on April 14, Jain urged people to take COVID-19 seriously and avoid movement and parties. He said that face maks are “very important” and further asked everyone to follow “COVID appropriate behaviour”.

While speaking about the availability of beds in hospitals, Jain said, “There are 5,025 beds available at COVID Care Centres, out of which less than five per cent are occupied”. He said that “enough beds are available in Delhi” and added that the “government is also ramping up health infrastructure further”.

A fresh surge of 13,500 COCID-19 cases, which is the highest single-day spike so far, has taken Delhi's caseload to 7,36,788 total infections. Jain informed that the national capital has a 13 per cent positivity rate. Further, when asked about the surge of infection in the state, Jain said that Delhi is registering more cases because it is conducting more than one lakh tests daily. He said that the Delhi government is “open and transparent” and informed that there is no shortage of ventilators in the state.

‘65% COVID Patients Under 45 Years’

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal alerted that in the last 24 hours the national capital recorded at least 13,500 fresh cases of COVID-19 which is the biggest single-day spike so far, even higher than the peak in November 2020. Kejriwal also said that as per the data collected in the last 10-15 days, at least 65% of the patients are below the age of 45 and reiterated the importance of the safety of especially the youth. Delhi Chief Minister warned the young citizens to only get out of the house when necessary and practice the essential COVID-19 protocols.

Kejriwal also noted that in the upcoming days while India is rocked with the sudden surge of cases, at least 6 lakh children in Delhi will be writing their exams for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams. Hence, according to Delhi CM, these centres can become ‘major hotspots’ that could further lead to a large-scale spread of highly infectious disease. Kejriwal appealed to the centre to ‘cancel’ the exams and alternative methods should be determined.

(Image: PTI/Pixabay)