'Enough For Everyone's Need But Not Greed': Javadekar Invokes Mahatma Gandhi At UNSC

India at the UN Security Council on Tuesday called for countries to fulfil their pre-2020 commitments on climate change. Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said the idea of climate action should not be to move the climate ambition goalpost to 2050.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council Open VTC Debate "Maintenance of international peace and security: Addressing climate-related risks to international peace and security, Prakash Javadekar said that there is no common, widely accepted methodology for assessing the links between climate change, conflict and fragility.

"Fragility and climate impact are highly context-specific. In addition, both peace and conflict assessments, as well as vulnerability assessments, face significant challenges when it comes to data availability and impact measurement," he said.

"The idea of climate action should not be to move the climate ambition goal post to 2050. It is important for countries to fulfil their pre-2020 commitments. Climate Action needs to go hand-in-hand with the framework for financial, technical and capacity-building support to countries that need it," he added.

Javadekar mentioned Mahatma Gandhi's statement to make his point that there is a need for adapting to a more climate-friendly lifestyle. He said, "Mahatma Gandhi once said that there is enough for everybody's need, but not for everybody's greed. Let us make the transition for a more climate-friendly lifestyle adapting to a low carbon development pathway based on our needs and not on our greeds"

Javadekar called for viewing climate change as a wake-up call and an opportunity to strengthen multilateralism and seek equitable and inclusive solutions to "leave a greener, cleaner and sustainable world for our future generations."

"While the commitment by developed countries to jointly mobilize USD 100 billion per year by 2020 in support of climate action in developing countries has been central to the climate accords since 2009, the delivery on this commitment has been elusive," he said.

The minister said that the donor countries should provide greater financial, technological, and capacity-building assistance to help fragile states to put in place necessary adaption and mitigation strategies to combat the impact of climate change.

(With ANI inputs)

