'Enough Of This Dictatorship': Protestors In Chandigarh Object To Arnab Goswami's Arrest

In the wake of the shocking assault and arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami, protests have been held in Chandigarh on Thursday against the Maharashtra government and police's action.

Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said that the arrest of Arnab Goswami has brought back the memories of the emergency era when the leaders who raised voice against the government were thrown in jails.

"The horrific events that our elders narrated to us of the emergency, we can see that happening right in front of our eyes today," a protestor said. They added that Republic and Arnab are not alone in this fight and the citizens of the country are with them. Another protestor said no matter what the Maharashtra government does to silence Arnab, citizens will raise their voices for him.

"Enough of this dictatorship," said another protestor while adding that the citizens of the country are ready to take to the streets in support of Arnab Goswami.

Arnab Arrested

In a shocking development at 7.45 am on Wednesday, the Mumbai Police barged into the residence of Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. He was then manhandled, dragged and shoved into the police van and was taken to Alibaug Police station. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a case which had actually been closed in 2019 and then 'reopened' without the court's permission.

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami’s arrest has been made part of a larger vindictive exercise against an independent journalist & news network. This is to bring to light real facts on unfounded allegations in a closed case based on which #ArnabGoswami was assaulted & arrested pic.twitter.com/Artf59dBhO — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

After the arrest on On November 4, widespread protests were held in different parts of the country including Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bhopal, Mumbai, Bengaluru, against the indiscriminate arrest of Arnab Goswami. In a hearing that went on from Wednesday evening to near midnight, the Alibaug sessions court heard the matter and observed that Police reopened the closed case without the prior consent of the court. The Court also observed that there is no chain showing nexus between suicide and the role of the accused. The court denied the police custody of Arnab as sought by the Police and sent him to 14 days judicial custody. The Bombay High Court, which heard his bail plea on Thursday, has now posted it for hearing and will issue orders on Friday at 3pm.

