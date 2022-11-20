Enraged Anganwadi Workers Protest Against Kejriwal-led Delhi Govt; Disrupt MCD Polls Rally

Anganwadi workers on November 20 disrupted the 'Jan Samwad' where they held a massive protest demanding honorarium hike during the Aam Aadmi Party's public meeting, in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia were addressing the voters. The workers also protested against the 'wrongful' termination of workers.

Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, CM Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party workers have been campaigning all across the national capital.

The AAP leaders arrived in Paharganj where the infuriated Anganwadi workers took out a massive protest holding placards in their hands which ultimately led to the termination of the planned 'Jan Samwad'.

AAP national convenor Kejriwal pitched for free electricity where he considered himself to be the son of Delhi and said that the supply of electricity would continue for free.

Meanwhile, during the event, former Congress MP from West Delhi Mahabal Mishra joined AAP. Mishra joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Kejriwal. Interestingly, Mahabal Mishra, a tough Purvanchali leader is the father of AAP's Dwarka MLA, Vinay Mishra.

Delhi Civic Body polls on Dec 4

The election for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and the results will be declared on December 7, 2022. The Delhi MCD election will be held in between the two phases of the Gujarat Assembly elections, scheduled for December 1 and 5, as per the announcement from the State Election Commission.

Out of the total 250 wards, 42 seats are reserved for SC candidates, 21 seats for SC women candidates, and 104 seats will be reserved for women candidates.

The MCD polls had earlier been scheduled to take place in the first half of 2022, but it was later postponed after the Centre decided to unify three erstwhile municipal corporations into the MCD.

