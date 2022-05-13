Enraged Kashmiri Pandits Stage Protests Over Rahul Bhat's Slaying; Burn Pakistan Flags

Voicing strong protest against the targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits, members of the community took to the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near the Qazigund area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district and several other regions, staging demonstrations. The protests come in the wake of the horrifying slaying of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Chadoora on May 12. Bhat was shot at by two terrorists while he was working at the Tehsildar's office in the Chadoora village on Thursday evening.

Blaming Pakistan for disturbing the communal harmony in Kashmir, the protesters told Republic, "We are burning the Pakistan flag. Pakistan is creating unrest in India."

The protesting Kashmiri Pandits further warned of a befitting response if Pakistan continues to 'disturb the atmosphere in India'. Condemning the killing of Rahul Bhat, demonstrations have now blocked the movement outside Janipur Police station of Jammu.

Demanding safety procedures to further avoid such incidents of targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in future, one of the protesters told Republic, "These are selective killings. Situation is similar to the 1990s".

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in J&K

In a continued attack on Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, militants on Thursday barged into a government office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit employee named Rahul Bhat. It is pertinent to mention here that this is the third such attack against the minority community in the Valley this year.

Rahul Bhat is a revenue department official at the tehsil office in Chadoora who was shot by terrorists in his office following which, he was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The Police mentioned that two terrorists attacked Bhat with a pistol.

The incident has triggered massive protests in several regions including Qazigund, Pulwama, Budgam, Gandebal, and Baramulla. Political parties across the spectrum including the BJP, PDP, NC, and People’s Conference have strongly condemned the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit.

Police Constable shot dead in terror attack in Pulwama

In yet another unfortunate incident, Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, a police constable, was shot at and injured by terrorists at Gudoora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday morning. As per the current update, he has succumbed to injuries at Pulwama hospital. Further details about the incident are awaited.

Earlier, the Kashmir Zone Police shared a tweet that read, "Terrorist fired upon Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker S/O Ali Mohammed at his residence at Gudroo, Pulwama. He has been shifted to Hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow".

