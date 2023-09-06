Ensure Citizens Are Not Harassed During Anti-encroachment Drive: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed authorities to ensure that no citizens are harmed or harassed during the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the hill state, asserting that the state’s action against land grabbers would be continued full-fledged.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister has emphasised that no action would be initiated under the anti-encroachment drive without cross-checking available documents. “No demolition would be carried out without taking due consideration and proper verification of land documents,” said CM Dhami while speaking to ANI. He said that he wished to assure the residents of the state that no one would face any harassment by the authorities. “I want to assure that the citizens wouldn’t be harassed during the ongoing anti-encroachment drive,” said the Uttarakhand CM.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami laid out the plan for the ongoing anti-encroachment drive, emphasising that before taking on with the demolition of any structure it needs to be ensured and verified if the structure stands on a government-land. “Unless it is not assured that the structure is built on government land, no demolition would be carried out till that time. Action will continue against people who have erected illegal structures in the name of land jihad on forest land,” said Dhami.

Reiterating the same on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), Dhami highlighted that the state government has intimidated the district authorities that no incidents of vandalism and harassment to any citizen having legal construction. "All the District Magistrates have been directed that in the name of removal of encroachments on the roadsides, there should be no vandalism and harassment to any citizen on the legal construction by the administration. I want to assure the people of the state that before taking any action it will be ensured that the construction has taken place on illegal and government land which needs to be removed," read Dhami’s post on X.

However, in the same post he had depicted strong determination to carry on with the state government’s drive against illegal encroachment and land grabbers. “But action will continue against the illegal symbols created in the name of land jihad on forest land,” said Dhami.

The Dhami government has taken a tough stand against the pracctice of land grabbing in the state. Dhami has time and again asserted that the campaign has been intiated to protect the rivers, forests and sacred land of Uttarakhand- deemed as Devbhoomi- as they abode of Hindu deities.