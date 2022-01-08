Ensure continuous power supply to health institutions: UHBVN

Chandigarh, Jan 8 (PTI) Amid rising COVID-19 in Haryana, the state’s power utility UHBVN on Saturday asked its officials to ensure continuous power supply to health institutions.

“In order to maintain continuity of power supply in district hospitals, community health centers (CHCs), primary health centers (PHCs), oxygen manufacturing industrial units and other health facilities of the state, the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam has set up control rooms at the district level in Panchkula and Rohtak zones,” said an official spokesperson.

In view of the situation of corona epidemic, UHBVN Managing Director P C Meena has asked superintendent engineers and executive engineers to provide 24-hour power supply to health institutions in their respective areas, he said.

Electricity Control Rooms have been set up in every district and a list of local emergency numbers of the Nigam has been issued, which will be monitored by the designated nodal officers at the circle level, he said. PTI CHS VSD RAX RAX

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)